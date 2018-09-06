Tryouts for Minglanilla on Sunday

AFTER faltering in their title retention bid in the 2018 Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament, the Minglanilla Archangels are starting to prepare for the next season as the team holds a tryout this Sunday at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

The Archangels were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs this year via point quotient in cluster C.

The tryouts are crucial for the inaugural champions, considering that their star guard Steve Nash Enriquez has left Cebu to play for the National University (NU) Bullpups in the UAAP. Other key players will also be missing due to age issues.

The tryouts are open for Minglanilla amateur cagers who are born 1998 and above. The hopefuls should be a resident of Minglanilla or their parents should be registered voters of the town.

The tryouts will kick off at 8 a.m.

This year’s champion was fellow south team Talisay City Aquastars, who beat San Francisco via a sweep.