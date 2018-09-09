Exaltation of the Holy Cross

Jesus,

Who because of Your burning love for us

willed to be crucified

and to shed Your Most Precious Blood

for the redemption and salvation of our souls,

look down upon us and grant the petition we ask for.

We trust completely in Your Mercy.

Cleanse us from sin by Your Grace,

sanctify our work,

give us and all those who are dear to us our daily bread,

lighten the burden of our sufferings,

bless our families,

and grant to the nations, so sorely afflicted,

Your Peace, which is the only true peace,

so that by obeying Your Commandments

we may come at last to the glory of Heaven.

Amen.