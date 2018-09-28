Court: No arrest warrant vs Trillanes; hearing set on Oct. 5

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV won’t be arrested just yet as Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 148 Presiding Judge Andres Soriano has resolved to hold a hearing first on the opposition lawmaker’s coup d’état case on October 5.

“The honorable justice has chosen to hear the parties,” Trillanes’ counsel, Atty. Reynaldo Robles, said in a press briefing at the Senate on Friday.

According to Robles, the court issued the order to “allow the parties to present their evidence” first before handing out an arrest warrant against the senator.

In a three-page order, the court said it “deems prudent and proper” to set the hearing to find out whether or not Trillanes filed an application for amnesty and admitted guilt on the 2003 Oakwood mutiny.

“Wherefore, premises considered, the resolution of the Very Urgent Ex-parte Omnibus Motion for Issuance of Hold Departure Order (HDO) and Alias Warrant of Arrest against Antonio F. Trillanes IV is deferred,” the order stated.

The Makati RTC, however, asserted that the hearing on October 5 will not necessarily reopen the coup d’état case against Trillanes, who is one of the fiercest critics of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Shortly before the order was released, Trillanes said he hopes that Soriano will do “what is right” on the case.

Trillanes said he is still unsure about personally appearing in court for the hearing.