Councilor Garcia on Malubog killings: Alarming

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia described the incident that resulted in the death of five individuals in Barangay Malubog in Cebu City on Thursday dawn as ‘alarming’.

Garcia, in an interview with reporters in Naga City, however, refused to comment on the claims made by two survivors of the incident.

The survivors alleged earlier that police brought them to the area and later fired shots at them.

“I don’t like to make any comment until and unless an investigation is made because it’s difficult that we haven’t heard the side of the police. But at any rate, that’s an alarming situation,” Garcia said.

On the other hand, the councilor urged Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to start coordinating with the law enforcers in the city and suggested that both parties should conduct a monthly command conference.

“I think it’s about time he should stop blaming the police and start doing action. He should really call a command conference with the police,” Garcia explained.

In his Facebook page post on Wednesday evening (October 4), Osmeña is eyeing to create a volunteer neighborhood watch following the death of a call center agent in Pope John Paul II Avenue, Cebu City.