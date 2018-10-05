Landslide victims to file P1B class suit

Concerned citizens of Naga City and the relatives of the landslide victims plan to file the P1-billion suit against government offices and entities involved in quarry activities on October 29, forty days after the massive landslide wiped out two Sitios in Barangay Tinaan.

The suit will be filed against Apo Cemex, Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), and Naga City Government.

Winley Dela Fuente, a resident of South Poblacion and one of the persons spearheading the case, said they will be completing the affidavits of at least 60 affected residents on October 14.

A pool of volunteer lawyers headed by Atty. Benjamin Cabrido will be handling in the filing of the class suit. (Rosalie)