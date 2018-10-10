Cubacub Councilor dies from gunshot wound, companion now safe

Cubacub Barangay Councilor Edgar Bihag has died from a gunshot wound near his left armpit, which may have pierced his heart, said Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Chief Julian Entoma.

Bihag, Entoma said, died an hour after he was brought to the Mandaue City District Hospital for treatment.

One of his two companions, Lando Dega, is now in a stable condition.

Dega, who sustained a bullet wound on the right arm, was already transferred to a private hospital in the city where he will be recuperating.

Entoma said they are still investigating the motive behind the mid-day shooting incident.

They have also yet to identify the gunman and his companion who were both wearing bonnets and full-faced helmets.

Entoma said that Councilor Bihag, Dega and Cubacub Barangay Captain Almario Bihag, the Councilor’s cousin, were on board a barangay-owned dump truck when the shooting incident happened.

Barangay captain Bihag was driving the dump truck while Councilor Bihag sat beside him. Dega was seated on Councilor Bihag’s right side.

The group, Entoma said, was on their way to MCPO located in Barangay Centro to make a follow of the killing of Cubacub barangay tanod Paulino Vega on Monday.

“Murag gi sabayan ni ilang sakyanan,” Entoma said.

Based on their initial investigation, Entoma said that the motorcycle tandem may have tailed the victims service vehicle.

The motorcycle riders managed to overtake when the group made a right turn from the United Nationals Avenue to Burgos Street in Barangay Alang-Alang.

Entoma said that the suspects blocked the way of the truck. The backrider then disembarked and fired three to four shots hitting Councilor Bihag and Dega.

The suspects immediately fled towards Burgos Street, he added