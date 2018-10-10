Nagahanons celebrate feast through prayers, simple meals

Nagahanons celebrate the feast of the city’s patron saint, Francis of Assisi, today by going to church to attend Mass. While some prepare food, it’s not as grand in previous years.

During the fiesta Mass, Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio urged the victims to be grateful for the blessings they received despite the recent landslide that killed several people.

He also urged the Nagahanons to treat the landslide as wake-up call to renew care for the environment.

This afternoon, the image of the city’s patron, St. Francis de Assisi will visit the evacuees housed at the Enan Chiog Activity Center. Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong said she cannot allow the evacuees to go home since there has been clearance from the DENR yet.