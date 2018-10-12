4 village chiefs likely to run for councilor

FOUR incumbent barangay captains were reportedly included in the lineup of candidates for city councilor in the May 2019 elections.

They are Michael Gacasan (Guadalupe), Philip Zafra (Tisa), Kirk Bryan Repollo (Inayawan), and Niña Mabatid (Mabolo).

Zafra, in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, confirmed he was aspiring to make a comeback in the City Council under the Barug-PDP Laban group.

Zafra was a former president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City and an ex-officio member of the City Council from 2013 to 2018.

Mabatid and Gacasan, on the other hand, confirmed they were offered a slot in the councilors line-up by Barug and Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) respectively, but they have yet to decide on the matter.