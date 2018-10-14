Urgent climate action is needed

The Philippines is one of the most impacted and among the highly vulnerable countries to climate change. But despite progressive laws, we fail miserably to give our utmost focus on this one of the most pressing of issues in our lifetime.

The Special Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on October 8 warned of severe consequences if we do not urgently act to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

Alas, the IPCC Report did not merit the much-required attention and action from decision-makers here and at the national level.

The landslides, floods, extreme temperatures and severe storms are impacts of climate change. Yet, we have yet to learn to connect the dots and give climate change action the focus and high priority it deserves.

The IPCC report highlights a number of climate change impacts that could be avoided by limiting global warming to 1.5ºC compared to 2ºC, or more.

As an illustration, by 2100, global sea level rise would be 10 cm lower with global warming of 1.5°C compared with 2°C.

Coral reefs would decline by 70-90 percent with global warming of 1.5°C, whereas virtually all (> 99 percent) would be lost with 2ºC.

The IPCC Report has this message: Limiting global warming to 1.5ºC would require “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.”

Action has to be taken now, not later.

With the Philippines having a marine water area including its Exclusive Economic Zone, of 2,200 000 square kilometers, it is reckless to disregard this latest IPCC Report.

As it is, our fisheries are in a dire state, with two-thirds of our fishing grounds already overfished. Fish populations are in decline due to overfishing, illegal fishing, climate change and pollution apart from the continuing reckless dumping and filling of our coasts. One wishes that our fragile marine ecosystems are protected but the healthy coral cover is even less than one percent.

Why do you think are artisanal fishers (and farmers) remain the poorest of the poor?

Climate change exacerbates the effects of coastal and habitat and biodiversity destruction and degradation.

Lessening fossil fuel dependence and moving towards green energy is the wisest thing to do. Planning on oil exploration is so revealing of a serious lack of understanding of climate change and of our legal framework which has already required a shift to renewable energy and sustainable, not purely economic, development paradigm.

We need to plan and adapt to the massive changes that are taking place and will get worse. “Climate change adaptation helps individuals, communities, organisations and natural systems to deal with those consequences of climate change that cannot be avoided. It involves taking practical actions to manage risks from climate impacts, protect communities and strengthen the resilience of the economy.”

Since candidates to local and national elective posts are trooping to the Commission on Elections offices until the 17th to file their certificates, with only 210 days to go before the May 13, 2019 elections, It is high time that climate change be made a campaign issue.

After all, it is a survival issue – for us and the generations held hostage by our obstinate refusal to let go of our unsustainable and highly carbon-emitting lifestyle and choices.