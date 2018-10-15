Marco Polo Plaza is Overall Champion for Cebu Goes Culinary 2018

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu reigned supreme in the recently concluded Cebu Goes Culinary 2018 held at SM Seaside Cebu.

Cebu Goes Culinary happens every two years and the participants are different hotels, schools and establishments that are members of HRRAC – Hotel Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu.

Bagging the Overall Champion award in the professional category, the hotel garnered medals and diplomas in 18 out of the 20 categories that they participated in.

The highest award of Gold with Distinction was given to the hotel’s team who participated in the category Table Setting. Restaurant Supervisor Loren Paul Escalante said that his work was inspired by how his grandparents would do traditional dinner dates. They are the only team in the entire competition (including all the other categories) to have received the award Gold with Distinction which means all judges awarded them 100 points. “It feels amazing since it is so difficult to achieve a perfect score in Table Setting. The judges are very technical and traditional in terms of table appointments,” said Loren Escalante.

Other categories that Marco Polo Plaza received awards are the following – For gold: Entremetier, Happy Hour, Cocktail Mixing, Pralines and Baby Chocolate Cake. For silver: Modern Chef, Soup Bowl, Coffee Concoction, Plated Desserts, Food Styling & Photography, Creative Cake Deco, Flairtending, and Klasika Kulenarya. For Bronze: Pantry Chef, and finally for Diploma: Napkin Folding, Wedding Cake and Chef Wars.

Marco Polo Plaza General Manager Brian Connelly shared a heart-warming message to the participants immediately after the awarding. Here’s an excerpt: “Team, as you know I am not one for a loss of words. However, tonight I am struggling to find superlatives to describe my intense pride, sincere appreciation and professional respect for all of our associates who worked so hard to make this happen. A team is made of selfless individuals and leaders who together create a sum that is greater than the parts. Please allow me to extend my genuine heartfelt congratulations to all of those individuals who made today a hotel memory that will never be forgotten. After almost 30 years of being a General Manager, you have all made me the proudest I have ever been to be in a hotel team. Salamat.”

Stay tuned as Marco Polo Plaza features some of the award winning drinks and dishes at the hotel soon.

