Sonny O to run for Cebu’s third district representative

Incumbent Toledo City Mayor John Henry “Sonny” Osmeña announced his bid for third district representative of Cebu on Wednesday (October 17).

It will be City Councilor Joy Perales who will run for mayor and Councilor Jay Sigue for vice mayor. Both Perales and Sigue are allies of Osmeña.

On the other hand, City Councilor Merly Abad will run for the mayoralty post as an independent candidate. She has filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) on Wednesday.