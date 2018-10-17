Dashcam installation requires P5M budget

At least P5 million will be allocated for the installation of 1,000 dashcams on jeepneys traversing routes near business process outsourcing (BPO) centers in Cebu City.

The purchase of the dashcams depends on the approval of the P84-million supplemental budget by the Cebu City Council.

The City Committee on Finance approved the supplemental budget, which includes appropriations for the mayor’s office, the Department of General Services (DGS), and the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The installation of dashcams is part of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s project to increase security for BPO workers, especially call center agents who are working at night.

A bus worth P8 million will also be purchased for the free transportation ride of BPO workers to augment the two buses commissioned for the project.