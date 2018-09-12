Guard your children, Radaza tells parents

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza called on parents to help monitor their children following the rescue of 12 minors who were reportedly involved in a hazing last Sunday, Sept. 9.

Radaza said this as she reiterated that the city government will strictly enforce the city’s curfew ordinance to prevent minors from loitering at night.

Last Sunday, police rescued the 12 minors aged 13 to 15 years old after receiving reports that an initiation rite was conducted inside an abandoned house in Sitio Bag-ong Silangan, Barangay Mactan.

The police also arrested suspected members of the so-called Young Blood Gangsters group identified as Jomarie Sulit, Charlie Degami and Jevan Enecita.

All three will be charged with violating Republic Act (RA) 11053 or the Anti – Hazing Act of 2018. The minors were brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Homecare Center.