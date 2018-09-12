Business sector’s help cited in Cebu’s 19 rank leap in competitiveness list

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III cited the local business sector as among the sectors that helped propel the province into the 25th spot in the competitiveness ranking of provinces in the country.

Davide said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the business sector, which drives the local economy, played a big part in the province’s 19 rank climb from the 44th spot in the competitiveness rankings list.

Davide also said that the ease of doing business (EODB) practice for investors that had been practiced by most component cities and provincial government offices also contributed to the development.

The competitiveness rankings, which was made by the National Competitiveness Council, intended to gauge the performance of local government units (LGUs), in terms of economic and infrastructure development and delivering basic services to their respective constituents.