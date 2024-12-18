Businessman nabbed with loose firearms in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A businessman from Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental landed in jail after he was found in possession of multiple pieces of loose firearm on Wednesday morning, December 18.

The suspect would allegedly bring his firearms outside of his house and even use them to threaten his wife when intoxicated.

Authorities apprehended Joseph Albert Ragot Lim in Purok Gabi, Brgy. Banilad, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental at past 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ:

Loose firearms: 292 guns seized from August to October

Lim, 47, is a lumber dealer and a resident of the barangay.

Police, in a report, disclosed that they served a search warrant against Lim at his house on Wednesday.

This stemmed from information they received that the businessman would allegedly regularly carry firearms outside of his house.

He would also allegedly use the firearms to threaten his wife when he is drunk.

In addition to this, Lim is also accused of being involved in illegal drug activities in the area.

This type of behavior has caused the residents in the barangay to fear for their own safety.

During the operation, policemen confiscated two pieces of .45 caliber pistols, four pieces of steel magazines, 28 pieces of live ammunition for a .45 caliber pistol, 23 pieces of live ammunition for a .38 pistol revolver, and four empty shells.

As of this writing, Lim remains in the custody of authorities while they are preparing to file charges for illegal possession of firearms against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP