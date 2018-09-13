Police identify suspect in Tejero shooting

Police authorities have already identified the suspect of the shooting incident in Sitio Laurente, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at past 5 p.m. on Wednesday (September 12).

Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos, chief of Waterfront police station, identified the suspect as Meford Sormion Jopia, a resident of Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta in Cebu City.

Investigation showed that Jopia fired shots at the victim Decs Ryan Orlins, 36, a construction worker, and a native of Bukidnon province.

Orlins was reportedly standing in a small alley when the suspect fired his gun twice at him.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in his right arm and the back portion of his body.

Orlins was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment while the suspect remains at large.