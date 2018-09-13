TYPHOON OMPONG UPDATE: Tourism activities suspended in Cebu towns

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) announced that the whale shark watching and island hopping activities in Oslob town are temporarily suspended due to Typhoon Ompong.

The tourism office on its Facebook page stated that the Tumalog Falls will not be accepting visitors because of the weather disturbance.

Also suspended are island hopping activities in Moalboal, and trips to Malapascua Island.

On the other hand, tourism activities in Kawasan Falls in Badian will be temporarily suspended starting Friday (September 14) as a precautionary measure to the effects of the typhoon.

Councilor Mark Andrew Jorolan, chairman of the Badian Tourism Committee, said the suspension will be effective until authorities confirm that the typhoon will no longer bring harm in Cebu.