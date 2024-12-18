Carlo Demecillo heads to Tokyo for showdown against Fumiya Fuse

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Carlo Demecillo of the Big Yellow Boxing Gym is set to take on a formidable challenge in Tokyo, Japan.

The hard-hitting Negrense will square off against Japanese fighter Fumiya Fuse in an eight-round undercard bout of the Dangan Promotions fight card on Friday, December 20, at the prestigious Korakuen Hall.

This event will also feature another Filipino pugilist, Bryle Bayogos, who will battle Japanese contender Reo Nishioka.

Demecillo, 28, is coming off a technical decision victory over Bayogos in a non-title bout last August in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

A dual-title holder, Demecillo formerly reigned as the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth Bantamweight Champion and the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) Bantamweight Champion.

Now, Demecillo seeks to prove his mettle against Fuse, who is eager to bounce back from a fourth-round knockout loss to Riku Masuda last July. That bout, a Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) bantamweight title defense, was held at the very venue where Demecillo and Fuse will clash.

Demecillo enters the fight with a wealth of experience, boasting a professional record of 18 wins (10 by knockout), nine losses, and two draws. However, his last outing in Japan ended in disappointment, as he suffered a technical decision loss to Kaito Yamasaki in Osaka.

Fuse, meanwhile, holds a 14-4 record with three knockouts. Despite his recent setback against Masuda, the Japanese fighter previously built momentum with a back-to-back winning streak, including his successful JBC title conquest.

Demecillo isn’t the only fighter carrying the banner of the Mandaue City-based Big Yellow Boxing Gym this month. Stablemate Anthony Gilbuela is currently fighting former world title challenger Vince Paras in Sarangani Province.

Earlier this month, another Big Yellow prospect, Rhonvex Capuloy, claimed the WBF regional title with a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Jason Tinampay of Bohol.

The fight headlined Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Uno” event.

