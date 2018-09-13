THE CANDIDATES

Vanessa Ammann

Age: 29

City: Carcar City

Work: Booking reservations manager

Titles: Miss World Philippines 2012 2nd princess and Miss Cebu 2011 2nd runner-up

ONE of the reasons Vanessa Ammann joined Binibining Cebu 2018 is to continue protecting Carcar’s culture and

heritage.

Ammann wears the sash for Carcar, which has the most preserved old Spanish Colonial homes in Cebu called

as “Pueblo.”

“The ‘Pueblo’ is still intact, and it is where you can find the oldest school in Cebu Province, dated 1905, across the old town hall,” she said.

Carcar is also known for blacksmithing and shoemaking industries, as well as popular delicacies such as chicharon, ampao, and bocarillo.

Mary Grace Tautuan

Age: 22

City: Toledo City

Work: Finance and Accounting Head and a Financial Advisor

Titles: Ambassadress of Goodwill 2015 Regional Federation of Junior Philippine Institute of Accountants (RF JPIA), Ms. CIT-U College of Management Business and Accountancy 2013, Ms. Toledo City 2012, Ms. Teen Summer Metro Toledo 2012, and Ms. Grand Mall Toledo 2011

JUST like other pageant enthusiasts, being one of the 54 Binibining Cebu candidates is a dream come true for Mary Grace Tautuan.

“Now that I am in, I can influence more people to do and help me promote my advocacy in reviving and preserving Filipino culture through arts,” Tantuan said.

Toledo City is known as the “The Copper City with a Heart of Gold” as it is the home of the Philippines’ largest copper mine.

For tourist destinations, Toledo City has World War II Tank Barriers, a mangrove Forest, man-made forest, Manguyakuya Falls, Vertical Rock Wall, Fish Sanctuary, and Malubog Lake.

“I am proud of being born and raised in this city,” Tantuan said.