‘NAIA Consortium’ granted OPS

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) have granted to the “NAIA Consortium” Original Proponent Status (OPS) for its proposal to rehabilitate, upgrade, expand, operate, and maintain the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for 15 years.

Following the grant of OPS, the consortium’s proposal shall be subject to review and approval by the National Economic and Development Authority’s (Neda) board and to a Swiss Challenge in accordance with the requirements of Republic Act No. 7718, or the Build-Operate-Transfer Law.

The consortium is composed of seven of the largest conglomerates in the country; namely, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Alliance Global Group Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corporation, Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Holdings, Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.