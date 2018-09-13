OPAV wants giant billboards taken down as safety measure vs typhoon ‘Ompong’

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) has advised owners to roll down giant billboards in preparation for the entry of typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut) into the country.

In a statement sent to reporters, the OPAV urged the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH – 7) to implement the safety measure.

The statement also quoted OPAV chief, Michael Lloyd Dino, asking DPWH – 7 to coordinate with the owners of the billboards.

“Although the typhoon was projected to hit the regions in northern Luzon, the presidential assistant today gathered top officials of different government agencies, including the chief of the military in the Visayas, in case of any eventualities,” OPAV said.