Police identify ‘persons of interest’ in Kalunasan ambush

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has identified persons of interest in the killing of the two jail guards and a high-profile drug inmate of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

The bodies of the three victims, however, remain at a funeral parlor.

Police already called the family of inmate Jerryfer Perigrino to inform them of his death.

The victims were on board a CPDRC-owned vehicle when they were ambushed in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Thursday morning (September 13).