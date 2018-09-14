Police identify ‘persons of interest’ in Kalunasan ambush
The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has identified persons of interest in the killing of the two jail guards and a high-profile drug inmate of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).
The bodies of the three victims, however, remain at a funeral parlor.
Police already called the family of inmate Jerryfer Perigrino to inform them of his death.
The victims were on board a CPDRC-owned vehicle when they were ambushed in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Thursday morning (September 13).
