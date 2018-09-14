Cebu City authorities continue to monitor effects of Typhoon Ompong

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRMO) continues to monitor the effects of super typhoon Ompong.

As of noontime on Friday (September 14), CCDRMO chief Nagiel Banacia said no untoward incidents have been reported to their office.

The local chief executives of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay Cities have ordered the suspension of classes of public schools.

On the other hand, at least 120 personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are now on standby to respond to landslides and flooding.