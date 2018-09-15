1K passengers still stranded in Northern Samar, Bohol ports

TACLOBAN CITY — Thousands of passengers remained stranded in Northern Samar and Bohol as authorities barred sea travel due to Typhoon “Ompong” (international name: Mangkhut).

At least 1,008 passengers bound for Luzon and Metro Manila could not leave the two ports in Northern Samar, said Rei Josiah Echano, provincial disaster risk reduction management officer.

Of the number, 299 were stranded in Balwhartico terminal and 520 in Jubasan terminal, both in Allen town.

At least 189 passengers were still at the port in San Isidro town in Northern Samar.

“It depends on the calibration of the Philippine Coast Guard but as of this moment, there is no order to lift the suspension because the waters are still very rough and there is still a gale warning,” said Echano, when asked when the vessels would be allowed to sail.