Man killed inside PUJ in Naga City

A 20-year-old man died after sustaining gunshot wounds in Naga City, Cebu on Sunday (September 16).

The victim was identified as Jonbert Dacay,20, and a resident of Barangay Inayagan of the same city.

Police Officer(Po3) James Cañete of Naga City police station said that the victim was on board a public utility jeepney when an unidentified gunman, who was also riding the same jeepney, shot him.

The police have yet to identify the motive of the killing and the identity of the assailant.