Dozens feared trapped in Philippine landslide

A Philippine police officer says at least 40 people, mostly gold miners, are feared to have been trapped in a landslide in the country’s north and seven bodies have been dug out by rescuers.

Police Superintendent Pelita Tacio tells The Associated Press that a part of a mountain slope collapsed on the miners’ bunkhouses in a far-flung village of Itogon town in Benguet province as Typhoon Mangkhut’s ferocious winds and rain pounded the gold-mining region on Saturday.

Tacio, who was at the scene of the landslide earlier Sunday, says rescuers found another man but could not immediately pluck his body, which was pinned by rocks and mud.