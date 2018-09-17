PRO-7 ready to give aid to affected regions by Ompong

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), announced that the red alert status for typhoon Ompong has been lifted.

He said that no casualty was recorded in Central Visayas during the typhoon.

“Walay baha o landslide except lang yung tumaob nga bangka sa Bohol. But other than that, way casualty sa Central Visayas,” said Sinas.

Sinas added that they have not received any directive from Camp Crame to send assistance to Northern Luzon.

But he said that their office is ready to give assistance to the affected regions.