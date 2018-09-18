Duterte to visit Cebu on Friday

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will visit Cebu anew on Friday for a speaking engagement in Lapu-Lapu City.

This is Mr. Duterte’s seventh visit to Cebu this year, which comes barely a month after his visit to Mandaue City last August, for the city’s Charter Day celebration.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said they received an order to be ready for the presidential visit and ensure that Cebu is safe from any threats.

Sinas, however, declined to reveal the purpose and itinerary of the President, as he told reporters during a press conference that, “The President is coming. But as to the details I could not tell you. I think I’m not entitled to give such information.”

Asked for details of the President’s visit, the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) said Duterte will be in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday to speak before the Asia-Pacific Association of Gastroenterology at the Shangri-La hotel in Mactan.

Preparations

As early as yesterday, Sinas said PRO-7 started its security preparations to ensure peace and order for President Duterte’s visit.

“We are prepared all the time. We already have a security plan,” said Sinas.

He said they will only raise the heightened alert status all over Cebu this Thursday (September 20) or a day before President Duterte is expected to arrive.

But with the recent explosion in General Santos City, South Cotabato last Sunday (September 16) that injured seven people, Sinas said they are also raising the province’s alert status earlier than expected.

“Nag-assess ta together with other intelligence community kung kinahanglan ba isaka atong alert status. But as of now, normal status pa ta,” said Sinas.

(We are still assessing together with other intelligence community if there is a need to raise our alert status. But as of now, we are still at normal alert status.)

However, all police stations were ordered to conduct random checkpoints in their respective areas even if there is no imminent threat in the region.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has been the butt of the President’s jabs, which started in Mandaue City where he spoke during the city’s charter day program.

Duterte again criticized Mayor Osmeña during a briefing on typhoon Ompong in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, last Sunday evening for allegedly threatening to withdraw support for the police, and interfering in police work by allegedly facilitating the release of three suspects arrested for selling illegally refilled butane canisters.

Earlier, Osmeña denied facilitating the release of the suspects, claiming that the policemen at the Parian Police Station did not object to his question if he could take custody of the group.