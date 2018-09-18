Three more teams advance to semis in SHAABAA tilt

THE 1998-Toyota Mabolo, the 2004-BMEG and the 2011-Chioson Development bested their respective opponents to advance to the semis of their respective divisions in the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament in cooperation with Island Premium Paints last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

In Division C, 2011 leaned on free throws made by Kiefer Lim and Franz Pacheco to squeak past the 2008-Cebu Cube Ice Corp., 64-62.

Lim split his charities with 17 seconds left to push 2011 in front before Pacheco made another with a second remaining in the game to seal the win for 2011.

Lim led 2011 with 19 points while Pacheco scored 15 and pulled down 12 rebounds.

In Division B, 2004 edged the 2005-Castcrete Builders Inc., 65-57.

Erwin Lopena flirted with a triple-double as he scored 18 points, grabbed 22 rebounds and issued seven assists to lead 2004 to the thrilling win.

Franco Te led the team in scoring with 21 points to go with nine boards.

In Division A, 1998 blew away the 1995-Air Spencer/DM8Composites Shipbuilding, 63-40.

The best-of-three semifinals kicks off today at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.