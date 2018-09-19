Balamban cops nab SK chair in buy-bust 

By Benjie B. Talisic, Paul Lauro | September 19,2018 - 07:42 AM

A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman and his cohort were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Balamban town, Cebu at 11 p.m. on Tuesday evening (September 18).

Senior Insp. Deni Mari Pedrozo identified the suspects as Regie Ponce, SK Chairman of Barangay Bayong, and Renan Batuhan.

Authorities seized at least 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P141,600.

The operation was conducted by the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), together with the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).

The suspects are now detained at the Balamban Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.