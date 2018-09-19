Cebu City, Mandaue City win golds in Batang Pinoy futsal competition

Baguio City — The futsal teams of Cebu City and Mandaue City won gold medals in the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Batang Pinoy National Finals on Wednesday.

Cebu City topped the boys’ under-13, while Mandaue City ruled the girls’ under-13 competition of fustal held at the Saint Louis University (SLU) gymnasium.

Cebu City, composed of players from the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), manhandled Pasig City, 14-0, in their final match to emerge as the top team in the league-type competition. The Niños finished with a perfect 9-0 (win-loss) record.

Mandaue City, a mix of players from the vaunted Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, University of Southern Philippines Foundation and from Barangay Labogon, ended its stint with a 3-3 draw against Davao City. Both teams ended up unbeaten in seven games but Mandaue City had a higher goal difference over Davao City to bag the gold medal.

Cebu Province, meanwhile, settled for a silver in the girls’ under-15 after losing to eventual champions Tanauan City, 1-0, in their last match.