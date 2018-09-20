Tinaan landslide damaged 3 NGCP towers

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) reported that at least three of their electric towers were damaged during the Thursday morning landslide which hit Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan in Naga City.

NGCP posted on its Facebook page at 6 p.m. today that towers 9, 10 and 11 were crushed by the soil’s movement.

However, this did not affect their distribution of electricity to consumers along the Colon-Samboan Line 2.

“Contingency mechanisms are in place to ensure the Visayas Grid remains stable,” NGCP said on its FB post.

It added that “preparation for restoration work is already ongoing, while full damage assessment is being completed.”

“Full-scale restoration activities will commence once the area is declared safe,” it added.