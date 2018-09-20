Culinary Festival around SM Malls Visayas

A celebration of gastronomical festivity comes around SM Malls bringing distinctive culinary sites and cooking competition right before your eyes.

SM Seaside City Cebu brings you Cebu Goes Culinary, the best event to those who love cooking where you can meet your favorite celebrity chefs cooking their recipes of good food and artisanal chocolate display. CGC 2018 presents National Food Showdown where one can witness culinary competitions and exhibits of culinary suppliers at the Mountain Wing Atrium and at the Sky Hall on September 21 and 22, 2018.

SM City Ilo-Ilo presents Dapli, a celebration of Antique’s heirloom recipes which event goes side by side with the Province of Antique Culinary Tourism launch in September 20 and SM Master Chefs take place in September 21; showcasing culinary students’ talent in cooking through competition.

SM City Bacolod calls for a cook-off on its weeklong culinary festival searching for the culinary supreme in the region. Auditions in September 23, 2PM and finals will be in September 30 at the Main Atrium.

Go ‘K’ culinary in Korean Food Fair at SM City Cebu in September 28 to 30, mall hours; enjoy Korean delicacies and dishes located at the Entrance 1.