Mandaue LGU to provide financial aid to City of Naga

The Mandaue City Government plans to give financial aid worth P200,000 to the city government of Naga after the landslide that hit Barangay Tinaan and Naalad on Thursday (September 20).

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing expressed willingness to help the city and requested Vice Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna to file a resolution in the city council for the release of the aid.

“We’re in this together and we commit we’ll stay in with Naga until this whole ordeal is done,” he said in his Facebook post.

Quisumbing also ordered their emergency rescue teams being deployed in Naga City for the search and retrieval operation to stay until the operation is called off.

“Mandaue is with you, Naga City,” he added.