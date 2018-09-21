NAGA LANDSLIDE UPDATE: Cimatu order relief of four MGB-7 officials, suspension of Apo Land’s quarry operations, ECC

Four officials from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB -7) are ordered relieved by the Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu following the massive landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, south Cebu.

During the press briefing on the landslide that struck Sitio Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City, Cimatu said these officers will be under a preventive relief pending an investigation from the central office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Among the relieved official were MGB – 7 director Loreto Alburo, chief geologist Al Emil Berador, supervising geologist Dennis Aleta, and lawyer Gerard Mahusay.

“An investigation shall be made to find out why, how it happened, and what should we do to avoid a repeat of that incident,” Cimatu said in a press conference on Friday.

In a press conference, Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong said that Sitio Sindulan has never been identified as a landslide-prone area.

She added that the MGB-7 never informed the city of the status of the area.

Cimatu also ordered a team from Manila’s Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) to conduct a reassessment of the geohazard map in the mountains of Naga City.

The environment secretary also ordered the suspension of all quarry operations of APO Land & Quarry Corporation (ALQC), including their Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

Cimatu also suspended for 15 days the quarry operations in the rest of Region 7 as well as in Regions 1, 3, 4A, 5, 10, 11, and 13 while a review of their operations is made.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday (September 21), at least 29 dead bodies were dug out from the landslide area in Naga City.

Cimatu appealed to nearby residents to evacuate.