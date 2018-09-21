Garma to pursue construction of Inayawan police station

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will push through with the plan to set up a police station in Barangay Inayawan despite lack of support from Barangay Captain Kirk Repollo.

While a new police station is being built, Garma directed the Pardo police station to ensure visibility in the barangay.

The city police director claimed of having received reports of illegal activities near the barangay hall.

On the other hand, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera is asking Repollo to allow the construction of a police station in Barangay Inayawan.

Garganera said in a press conference that the donation of the lot where the police station will be built was completed.