Hai Shin Lou Opens at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

The Seafood King is here!

After a month on soft opening, Hai Shin Lou Seafood King Cebu is now ready to serve guests at full capacity.

Hai Shin Lou specializes in authentic Cantonese Cuisine that uses the freshest and the best imported and local ingredients. Cantonese cuisine rightfully enjoys worldwide fame and is one of the most unique as it preserved the recipes and technological features of preparing tasty and healthy food.

Hai Shin Lou Cebu will be headed by Executive Chef King Kwong Chan, one of the best roasting chefs from Hong Kong. Together with him are two other chefs from Hong Kong, Chinese Dimsum Chef Moon Chau Lo and Chinese Wok Chef Raymond Hui.

The first Hai Shin Lou Seafood King – opened its doors to the dining public on December 8, 2003 in Makati. Since its opening date, it has clearly positioned itself as the most sought after Chinese restaurant with high quality service and delicious, healthy dishes.

After 15 years, the Seafood King is docking in Cebu. With a capacity of 200 persons with 9 private rooms, Cebu has a new Chic Celebration Locale perfect for your milestones.

Enjoy the variety of dishes that Cantonese cuisine has to offer and delight in selecting your seafood fresh and straight from the tank. Hai Shin Lou Cebu will be open from 11:30AM to 2:30PM for lunch and 6:00PM to 10:30PM for dinner daily.

Call +63 32 234 8189 or email reservations@hslcebu.com for bookings and inquiries.

Hai Shin Lou Cebu is located at the ground level of the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Nivel Hills, Cebu City – where fabulous food abound.