San Fernando, Minglanilla help regulate traffic
Neighboring towns pledged their help in regulating traffic in the City of Naga days after the landslide hit one of its barangays.
Capitol traffic management consultant Jonathan Tumulak said San Fernando and Minglanilla towns deployed their traffic personnel to regulate traffic there.
Tumulak said most of Naga’s traffic enforcers were sent to help the ongoing search and retrieval operation in the city’s landslide hit areas.
