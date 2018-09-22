UV Green Lancers clinch slim win over USJ-R Jaguars in Cesafi basketball

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers squeaked past the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 84-83, thanks to two pressure-packed free-throws from Rey Suerte, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Saturday evening at the Cebu Coliseum.

Down by a point after USJ-R’s John Ubalde hit a straightaway triple, Suerte got fouled receiving the inbounds pass and coolly sank the two free-throws that shoved UV ahead, 84-83, with 11.6 seconds remaining.

The Jaguars still had a shot at grabbing the win but guard Jaybie Mantilla opted to drop a pass off to big Segamars Ewenike, who couldn’t make the potential game-winner as time expired.

Suerte, the 2016 MVP, finished with 30 points, 11 of which came in the final canto including a five-point cluster that tied the game at 80-all, 1:38 to go.

He also had nine rebounds and three assists.

Bassieru Sackor added 14 points while Gileant Delator put up 13 for a UV squad that now sits at 5-3.

Mantilla, the reigning MVP, had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for USJ-R which dropped to 5-2.