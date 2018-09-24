It’s a wrap for 27th Jawad Cup

THE 27TH JAWAD CUP table tennis tournament came to an end yesterday with an awarding ceremony and a dinner buffet held at the Robinsons Galleria Atrium.

Participated by athletes from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and organized by the Erne Jawad Memorial Table Tennis Club, Inc lead by Ms. Jessica Jawad Honoridez, the annual event was once again a successful one with players from Table Tennis Association North District (TATAND) and the University of Cebu (UC) dominating the competition.

“I am happy, the event went well [and] successful. A lot of athletes came to join,” said Honoridez. “The kids are happy that our grassroots program and healthy competition in every team is nurtured. We hope for more successful JAWAD Cup in the coming years.”

TATAND winners were Keith Rynne Cruz (Girls under 13 and Girls Under 18), the team of John Russel Misal, Alex Bolante, Homber Tiongson, Charlie Lim and Joshua Lim (men’s open), the team composed of Kaela Aguilar, Kheith Rynne Cruz, and Mariana Caoile (women’s open), and theteam of Kaela Aguilar, Kheith Rynne Crz and Mariana Caoile (Girls Under 18).

For UC, winners were Andre Caballes (boys’ Under 13), Diana Oliverio (women’s open), the Boys’ under-18 team of Eljay Dan Tormis, Henz Dominique Lucero, Justine Jimenes and Ken Andrei Memoria, and the Boys under-13 team of Gabriel Misa, Mac Letigio, Alain Vincent Dominguez and Dirk Atillano

Other winners were J. Allan Noel Gayoso from Iloilo City (Boys under 18), Val Stephen Jaca of Hua Ching Foundation (men’s open), Judd Gesite of the Bohol Table Tennis Club (Executive Open 45), and Bacolod Altruists/SSAB’s team of Kheith Rynne Cruz, Dianah Yapiso, Glieza Cordova and Ghianne Cordova (girls’ under 13).