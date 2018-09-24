Tanods undergo drug test

At least 900 barangay tanods from 49 barangays in Cebu City underwent a surprise drug test at the Cebu City Hall this morning (September 24).

The drug test was conducted after the distribution of their honoraria.

According to Garry Lao, head of the City Office for Substance Abuse and Prevention (Cosap) any tanod who was not able to attend the assembly must find time to undergo the drug test; otherwise, they will need to file an explanation for their absence.

“If magpositive siya (tanod) kay niingon nako sa mga barangay chairman nga tangtangan gyod og honoraria and taktakun. (If the tanod proves to be positive in the drug test, I told the barangay captains to cut off their honoraria and terminate their service),” said Lao.

This move of COSAP is in line with their drug-free barangay campaign, in which village guards act as role models in their respective barangays.

Meanwhile, Lao said that the city is closely coordinating with the barangays to make sure that the honoraria of the village guards will arrive on time.

There are 20 tanods that serve in each barangay, and they receive an honoraria of P4000 per month.