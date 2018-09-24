Cebu City allows online application of community tax certificates

Those who wanted to secure their community tax certificates or cedulas in Cebu City can now do it online.

Acting City Treasurer Veronica Morelos said the online application will shorten the processing time, as major parts of the application such as the interview are already covered by an online form.

The cedula application will be printed out for payment which is done personally at the City Treasurer’s office (CTO).

The online cedula application is Cebu City Government’s entry to the Philippines’ Best Digital Cities.