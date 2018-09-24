Blogger Drew Olivar to face rap over bomb scare post

Blogger Drew Olivar will face charges for a post he made on social media about a bomb scare, Philippine National Police Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said on Monday.

Olivar claimed in a Facebook post on Friday that a bombing might happen along Edsa as protesters staged rallies to commemorate the 46th anniversary of martial law declaration.

“Hindi lang siya naaresto during that time because nangyari iyon [na] medyo matagal na, but he will be formally charged in court,” Albayalde said in a press briefing.

(He was not arrested during that time because it has been a while since it happened, but he will be formally charged in court.)

According to Albayalde, the police will file a complaint even as Olivar said that he has learned his lesson.

Presidential Decree No. 1727 prohibits anyone from cracking bomb jokes or malicious spreading of false information on bombs. Offenders can face imprisonment of up to five years and/or a fine of up to P40,000.