DILG tells youth voters to register before Sept. 29 deadline

WITH less than a week before the voter registration ends, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is urging youth voters to register before the deadline.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) set the deadline for voter registration for the 2019 midterm elections on September 29.

DILG Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Jonathan E. Malaya advised the unregistered youth voters to “avoid last-minute syndrome of registering on the day of the deadline or close to the closing date.”

Malaya noted that the voter registration for the 2019 polls started more than two months ago on July 2.

“Sa ating mga mamamayan, iwaksi na po natin ang ugaling ‘mamaya na’ (Let us encourage our citizens to ditch this habit of putting off things until the last minute) ,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Malaya emphasized that voting is the “most concrete way” to participate in democracy and to “change the course of governance by electing candidates whom they believe will lead our national and local governments with integrity and competency.”

Meanwhile, he prodded newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to “mobilize their fellow youths” to register before September 29 and vote on May 13, 2019.