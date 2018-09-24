BO-PK election slate complete

The Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) line up for councilors running for next year’s midterm elections is complete.

Leah Japson, Cebu City’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), and a member of the BO-PK, said this in an interview on Monday.

Japson said she would be running as one of the councilors for the BO-PK, which would include reelectionist councilors, Sisinio Andales, Alvin Arcilla and Joy Young.

She, however, said that as for the other BO-PK councilors, they would be known during the filing of certificates of candidacy this October.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a BO-PK member, for his part, denied reports that he would be running for vice mayor under the rival party, Barug Team Rama.

Tumulak said he had not received any offers from Barug Team Rama to run in any position and neither did he receive an offer from his party BO-PK.

He also denied reports that he would be leaving the BO-PK.

Garry Lao, another BO-PK member, said he was interested in running as councilor but only if he would be chosen by the party to run for the post.

But if he would not be chosen to run, then Lao, who is also the head of the City’s Office on Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap), said he would abide with whatever decision the party would make.