Quest Hotel adds healthy food selections to their Puso buffet

“We are what we eat.” according to Quest Hotel’s Executive Chef, Danilo Gonzalez, a health connoisseur who is one with Quest Hotel’s “quest” to a healthier lifestyle envisioned to promote health and wellness to their valued patrons.

In line with this, Quest Hotel’s premier dining destination, Puso, has now launched a dedicated corner that houses a wide array of healthy selections especially curated by the chef himself and a dietician for fitness aficionados, vegetarians and vegans to their buffet.

From low-calorie gourmet dishes to gluten-free desserts, Puso makes sure all these are guaranteed made with 100% organic and fresh ingredients, deliciously crafted to satisfy the appetite and prepared in flair sophistication to entice the diners to eat clean.

As a restaurant that highlights the Filipino cuisine, Chef Gonzalez, aims to capitalize this by creating masterfully reimagined Filipino delicacies fused with homegrown products and foreign ingredients to cater the international palate.

Main courses such as Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast served with steamed potato and seasonal greens, Seared Sea Bass with broiled tomato, potato scallops and spinach sidings; snacks such as Mushroom Quinoa Burger in whole wheat sesame burger buns, Egg white vegetable muffins made with spinach, tomato, roasted capsicum and spring onions and special hot choco made with “tablea”, to name a few, are just some of the healthy grubs from the newly added selections.

For Chef Gonzalez, he aims to revolutionize the ordinary buffet experience by offering healthy palatable dishes that can be enjoyed without sacrificing the volume of the food intake of its diners. After-all, it’s still a buffet restaurant.

The newly launched healthy options will also be available at the restaurant’s ala carte menu and can be ordered for banquets, meetings and other functions.

For bookings and inquiries, you may check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PusoBistro/ or call them at: (032) 402 5999. You mya also visit them from 6:00AM to 11PM atQuest Hotel & Conference Center , Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City.