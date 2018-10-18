Bohol police seize P11M in drugs

SHABU valued at over P11 million was seized from a carpenter, whom police in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, described as a high value target drug personality, during a raid at his residence in Mansasa District.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Sisinio Virtudazo, police authorities led by Senior Insp. Romar Labasbas, chief of the intelligence branch of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, swooped down on the house of a certain Joseph Alburadora and allegedly confiscated 36 large packs and seven medium packs of shabu.

According to Labasbas, Alburadora’s name often surfaced during investigations of arrested drug suspects as their source of shabu.

Two persons arrested in a buy bust operation last month which netted 25 grams of shabu, pointed to Alburadora as their supplier.

Labasbas said Alburadora’s cover job was being a carpenter.

He said Alburadora never met his supplier. He only met a middleman, named Nado, who gave him his drug supply, in return for the money he remitted to the supplier.

Labasbas said Alburadora and Nado would meet in Maribojoc town, riding motorcycles, where they would exchange drugs and money.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas said they will investigate the distribution network of Alburadora.

He raised the possibility that the illegal drugs might come from Cebu, being a transhipment area of contraband from other neighboring islands and even from Mindanao.