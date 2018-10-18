Fewer but stronger bets in province observed

THERE are fewer candidates who will vie for provincial positions in the 2019 midterm elections.

Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano said they only received 50 Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) this time compared to the 70 COCs filed during the 2016 national elections.

All electoral posts from governor, vice governor, congressional representatives and provincial board, however, are all contested, he said.

Castillano added that all the fifty candidates, including independent aspirants appeared equally determined in their bid for an elective position.

The Comelec chief also backed the proposal of Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to punish nuisance candidates.

He is also supporting the abandonment of the no premature campaigning policy which he said will especially benefit new candidates.

Meanwhile, Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Oscar Florencio on Thursday urged electoral aspirants to discern and to prioritize the needs of the people instead of their interests.

“Since you have filed your Certificates of Candidacy, you should be ready to be at the service of the people and the common good,” he said in an interview.

And should they win in the elections, Florencio said, candidates should not hesitate to seek help from other people and God in order to be successful.

5 vie for Cebu City mayor

While there may be few candidates in the provincial level, it’s a totally different story for Cebu City as five candidates filed their COCs for city mayor.

Aside from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, three more independents are aspiring for the city’s highest elective position including John Edwin Dayondon, Junry Concepcion, and Paulino Osmeña.

Three more vice mayoralty bets also managed to beat Wednesday’s deadline.

Those who will challenge Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos and former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama include Antonio Olvenario, Federico Peredo, and Antonio Rosaroso.

Also, three aspirants whose surnames are similar to prominent political figures in the city are seeking council seats.

They are Ian Anthony Osmeña, Eliseo Tumulak, and Sherwin Abella.

Comelec-Cebu City has recorded a total of 54 candidates who filed their COCs for the May 2019 polls.