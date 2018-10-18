Teleperformance honors Legends

TELEPERFORMANCE recently recognized the commitment, hard work and loyalty of employees who have contributed to its growth and leadership last September 28, 2018 at the grand ballroom of Harolds Hotel in Cebu City.

Since its institutionalization, the Teleperformance Legends Service Awards honors employees who have been with the company for five years and ten years.

Teleperformance Legends who have reached personal milestones (5 years and 10 years of service) received their respective awards.

With their hard work and perseverance to overcome challenges in their scope of work, they have steadily built a professionally rewarding career in Teleperformance.