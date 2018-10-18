Jesuit Athletic Meet in Cebu on Oct. 25-30

THE PRESTIGIOUS Jesuit Athletic Meet 2018 touches down in Cebu as it will be hosted by the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu on October 25 to 30 at their campus in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The event, which aims to foster fellowship and unity among the schools in the field of sports, will have an estimated 1,000 athletes and officials from 10 Jesuit-ran high schools from all over the nation.

These are Ateneo de Manila University, Xavier School San Juan, Xavier School Nuvali, Ateneo de Naga University, Ateneo de Iloilo, Ateneo de Davao, Ateneo de Zamboanga, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan, Loyola College of Culion and the hosts, SHS-Ateneo de Cebu.

There will be 10 different sporting events highlighted by basketball as prodigy Kai Sotto and the rest of Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eaglets fly down to compete against Cebu’s own, the Magis Eagles.

SHS-Ateneo de Cebu won the team championships at JAM Davao 2016, taking the gold in basketball, girls volleyball, girls futsal, athletics and swimming.

“We are excited and raring to host the JAM 2018 with our Ateneo Hearter hospitality. The JAM will be more than just sports. It will be a memorable experience for all,” said JAM event manager, Vinnie Tan.